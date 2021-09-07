Grizzly athletics to open beer garden in Washington-Grizzly Stadium

(Editor's note: University of Montana media release)

MISSOULA -- New this season at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, alcohol will be available to purchase inside the stadium at a beer garden located at the south end of the facility. The beer garden will be located just off the concourse, directly behind GrizVision, in a fenced-off area east of the Washington-Grizzly Champions Center.

Sponsored by Summit Beverage and operated by The Bandlander, game ticket holders age 21 and older may purchase beer and wine within the confines of the beer garden. In addition, fans may bring food into the area, but beverages will not be allowed back into the stadium.

The new south side beer garden opens 90 minutes before kickoff and remains open through the third quarter. Patrons will be allowed to purchase two beverages, maximum. Entrance to the beer garden will only be available from inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.