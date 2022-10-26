Griz Insider: Bobby Hauck address need to rebound at Weber State; Travis DeCuire talks UM basketball

MISSOULA — In this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider show, Montana football coach Bobby Hauck says his team is "not where we want to be right now," but that it is embracing another challenge this week against No. 5 Weber State on Saturday.

Following last week's controversial 31-24 overtime loss at No. 2 Sacramento State, the Grizzlies (5-2, 2-2 Big Sky) have dropped two games in a row entering their contest against Weber State (6-1, 3-1) at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah, and are now ranked No. 11 in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25 poll. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network. Weber State is coming off a wild, 43-38 loss at No. 3 Montana State.

Also joining the show this week is men's basketball coach Travis DeCuire. The Grizzlies are picked to finish third in the Big Sky Conference coaches and media polls, which were released Wednesday.

MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen hosts the Grizzly Insider on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video above or on all the MTN streaming apps at 6:30 and 8:30.

