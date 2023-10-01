FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 18 Montana 28, Idaho State 20

MISSOULA — In their homecoming game Saturday, the No. 18 Montana Grizzlies held on to defeat the Idaho St. Bengals 28-20. For full highlights, see the video above.

Clifton McDowell got the start under center for the Griz. Following an opening drive that ended with an 8-yard rushing touchdown from McDowell it was a slow start for the Griz who failed to score again in the first half before exploding for 21 points in the second half.

McDowell finished the day 13 for 20 for 160 yards and one touchdown, while also adding 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Sam Vidlak came in for the final drive of the first half for the Griz and went 3 for 3 for 30 yards.

The run game for the Griz recorded 174 yards and two touchdowns. While McDowell led the team in total rushing yards it was Eli Gillman who led all backs with 51 yards on 16 carries, including a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Junior Bergen led the team with 100 receiving yards off of seven receptions including a long of 39 yards. The Griz finished the game with 394 yards of total offense.

The Griz defense forced two turnovers,, the first an interception from cornerback Ronald Jackson Jr. at the start of the second half, and the second another interception from cornerback Corbin Walker which all but iced the game with under three minute to play as Idaho State was looking for a game-tying drive. Linebacker Braxton Hill led the team in tackles with eight total.

Bergen had one kickoff return for 17 total yards. Kicker Grant Glasgow was 0 for 1 on field goals, missing from 48 yards. Punter

Travis Benham had four punts on the night averaging 30.8 yards a punt, pinning one inside the 20, and his longest going for 37 yards. Benham also went 1 for 1 passing on a fake punt as he connected with Bergen for a 15 yard gain to keep a fourth quarter drive alive for the Griz.

