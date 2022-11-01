Four Montana soccer players receive all-league honors from Big Sky Conference

MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team, which takes the No. 6 seed into this week’s league tournament in Greeley, Colorado, had four players recognized by the Big Sky Conference this week.

Sophomore forward Delaney Lou Schorr, who led the league in goals during the regular season, was named first-team All-Big Sky Conference.

Senior Allie Larsen and sophomore Ava Samuelson, both defenders, received second-team honors, while junior midfielder Maysa Walters, in her first season as a Grizzly, was honorable mention.

Schorr, who played in 10 of 20 matches as a freshman and totaled just 159 minutes, led the Big Sky with seven goals this fall, which she netted on just 23 shots, fewer than any of the six players who tied for second with five goals.

It matched the most goals scored by a Grizzly since 2011.

Larsen has been one of the top center backs in the Big Sky since she joined the program in 2019. She was honorable mention as a freshman and a junior, second-team All-Big Sky as a sophomore.

In addition to helping Montana post a 0.89 goals-against average during the regular season, Larsen also frequently made her way to the other end of the field to join the attack.

She took 15 shots, putting 10 on goal. She scored her second career goal in Montana’s 6-0 home win over MSU Billings.

Samuelson wore No. 23 last season as a freshman. As a sophomore she took on the expectations that would come with wearing No. 12, which was worn with distinction for years by Taylor Hansen.

Starting every match this season in various positions, Samuelson ranked third on the team with six points, collecting her first collegiate goal and adding four assists.

Walters, who spent three seasons at New Mexico and played in two NCAA tournaments, joined Montana in the summer after graduating from UNM in May.

In her first of two years she’ll have as a Grizzly, Walters totaled eight points, second on the team, with a highlight goal against Fresno State and six assists, a total that tied for the lead in the Big Sky.

