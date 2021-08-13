Four Grizzlies named to HERO Sports Preseason All-America team

(Editor's note: University of Montana release)
The Montana Grizzlies landed four players on one of three HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-America teams, the online sports news outlet announced Wednesday.
UM's four picks are tied for the most selections in the Big Sky Conference.
Linebacker Jace Lewis, who was named to the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List last week, was named to the first team defense. Receiver Samuel Akem, who also earned preseason player of the year accolades on the Walter Payton Award Watch List last week, was named second team offense.
Junior safety Robby Hauck was named to the defensive second team after earning a spot on the All-Big Sky preseason team. Malik Flowers picked up his second preseason All-America honor as a return specialist, landing on HERO Sports' third team.
Lewis, the 2020 Big Sky Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, was also a repeat preseason all-league pick in 2021. The senior from Townsend enters the 2021 season as one of the top-40 all-time tacklers in Montana history with 219 stops to his name. As a junior in 2019, he was one of the top five tacklers in the Big Sky and a top-25 tackler in FCS football with 131 stops that year. He was recently announced as the next Grizzly to carry on the #37 jersey tradition as well.
Akem, a preseason All-Big Sky pick, is set to enter his senior season as one of the top-20 receivers in Montana history with 2,022 career yards to date. He also enters the season among UM's top-20 in career receptions (142) and will serve as an anchor on one of the premiere receiving corps in FCS football. The senior from Oklahoma was a 2020 preseason all-league pick as well as a HERO Sports Preseason All-American in 2019 when he finished the season with second-team all-conference honors.
Hauck has started every game of his career at Montana. His 236 career tackles currently place him at No. 31 on UM's all-time leading tackler list. Ahead of the 2020-21 season, Hauck earned preseason All-Big Sky honors from the conference and preseason All-America and all-league selections from HERO Sports and Phil Steele Magazine. With 12 stops, he was UM's top overall tackler during the two-game 2021 season.
Flowers continues his junior season after two years as one of the most dominant kick returners in FCS football. With two electric returns for 70 yards in the spring season, he enters the fall of 2021 with 1,556 career kick return yards and three touchdowns, needing just over 500 more yards to break the school record. He earned multiple All-America honors as a junior in 2019 and was a preseason All-Big Sky pick in 2020. He was also named a 2020 preseason All-American by Phil Steele magazine, Athlon Sports and HERO Sports, while being named to the College Football America FCS Starting Lineup.
The HERO Sports Preseason All-America Team was compiled by its senior FCS analyst Sam Herder.
Montana enters the 2021 fall season coming off a 2-0 spring campaign that saw the Grizzlies dismantle Central Washington and Portland State by a combined score of 107-10. In its last full season, Montana returned to the 2019 FCS Quarterfinals with a 10-4 record.
UM opens the season on Sept. 4 against the University of Washington in Seattle, with the home opener against Western Illinois set for Sept. 11 in Missoula. Season tickets as well as home and away single-game tickets are on sale now at GrizTix.com [griztix.evenue.net].
HERO Sports 2021 FCS Preseason All-America Team
First Team Offense
QB Eric Schmid, Sam Houston
QB Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington
RB Julius Chestnut, Sacred Heart
RB Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State
RB Otis Weah, North Dakota
WR Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston
WR Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas
WR Jakob Herres, VMI
TE McCallan Castles, UC Davis
FB Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State
OL Cordell Volson, North Dakota State
OL Liam Fornadel, James Madison
OL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
OL Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
OL Braxton Jones, Southern Utah
First Team Defense
DL Jordan Lewis, Southern
DL Isaiah Chambers, McNeese
DL Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa
DL Mike Greene, James Madison
DL Joseph Wallace, Sam Houston
LB Tre Walker, Idaho
LB Willie Eubanks III, The Citadel
LB Jace Lewis [gogriz.com], Montana
LB Logan Backhaus, South Dakota State
LB Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham
DB Kedrick Whitehead, Delaware
DB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston
DB Markquese Bell, Florida A&M
DB Anthony Adams, Portland State
DB Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay
First Team Special Teams
K Ethan Ratke, James Madison
P Daniel Whelan, UC Davis
LS Bradey Sorenson, South Dakota State
RS Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston
Second Team Offense
QB Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana University
QB Jeff Undercuffler, UAlbany
RB Jah-Maine Martin, North Carolina A&T
RB Elijah Dotson, Sacramento State
RB Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison
WR Samuel Akem, Montana
WR Avante Cox, Southern Illinois
WR Xavier Smith, Florida A&M
TE Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State
FB Clay Moss, Weber State
OL PJ Burkhalter, Nicholls
OL Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State
OL Matt Waletzko, North Dakota
OL David Kroll, Delaware
OL Ty Whitworth, Weber State
Second Team Defense
DL Jahari Kay, Sam Houston
DL Jermaine McDaniel, North Carolina A&T
DL Shaundre Mims, Charleston Southern
DL Amandre Williams, Montana State
DL Kobie Turner, Richmond
LB Troy Andersen, Montana State
LB Forrest Rhyne, Villanova
LB Stone Snyder, VMI
LB Keonte Hampton, Jackson State
LB Conner Mortensen, Weber State
DB Nicario Harper, Jacksonville State
DB Brandon Easterling, Dayton
DB Robby Hauck, Montana
DB Qua Brown, Southern Illinois
DB Jordan Perryman, UC Davis
Second Team Special Teams
K Luis Aguilar, Northern Arizona
P Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M
LS Robert Soderholm, VMI
RS Christian Watson, North Dakota State
Third Team Offense
QB Felix Harper, Alcorn State
QB EJ Perry, Brown
RB Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State
RB Karl Mofor, UAlbany
RB Juwon Farri, Monmouth
WR Lonnie Moore IV, Monmouth
WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State
WR Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls
TE Marshel Martin, Sacramento State
FB Nathan Walker, Wofford
OL Colby Thomas, Sam Houston
OL J'Von Brown, Central Connecticut State
OL Lewis Kidd, Montana State
OL AJ Farris, Monmouth
OL Keenan Forbes, Florida A&M
Third Team Defense
DL Jevon Leon, Sam Houston
DL Jared Schiess, Weber State
DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga
DL Malik Hamm, Lafayette
DL DJ Coleman, Jacksonville State
LB Bryce Flater, Northern Iowa
LB Isaac Dowling, Mercer
LB Tristan Wheeler, Richmond
LB Adrian Hope, Furman
LB Jack Cochrane, South Dakota
DB Dexter Lawson Jr., Central Connecticut State
DB Tyree Robinson, ETSU
DB Chris Edmonds, Samford
DB Michael Tutsie, North Dakota State
DB Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern Louisiana University
Third Team Special Teams
K Seth Harrison, Eastern Washington
P Brady Schutt, South Dakota
LS Dalton Godfrey, South Dakota
RS Malik Flowers, Montana
