Dahlberg Arena court to be named in honor of ex-Lady Griz coach Robin Selvig

MISSOULA — The floor at Dahlberg Arena at the University of Montana is being named in honor of legendary Lady Griz coach Robin Selvig.

Later this season, the Montana men's and women's basketball teams will begin competing atop Robin Selvig Court, according to a UM press release. Selvig won 865 games and led the Lady Griz to 21 NCAA tournament appearances from 1978-2016.

“The impact Robin Selvig had on the athletic department and the university is immeasurable,” Montana athletic director Kent Haslam said in a press release. “To name the court after him is duly appropriate. In typical Robin fashion, when I told him he was even-keeled and didn’t show much emotion. That’s kind of how he is.”

According to the UM release, the first game on Robin Selvig Court will be the women’s basketball contest between Montana and Weber State on Feb. 11.

Montana’s home floor will become just the fifth at the Division I level to be named for a school’s women’s basketball coach, UM said. The others are at Tennessee (Pat Summit), North Carolina State (Kay Yow), Texas A&M (Gary Blair) and Arkansas-Little Rock (Joe Foley).

“We’ve been talking about this for a long time. We had to navigate a lot of ways to get it done,” stated Haslam. I appreciate the support from (UM president) Seth Bodnar and (Montana commissioner of higher education) Clay Christian in this and their recognition that this is a deserved honor.”

“It will make me think about the teams and the players every time I see it,” Selvig stated in UM's release. “They were obviously a huge part of everything we accomplished. That’s what it will be, a reminder of all the teams and all the players. A lot of people were involved.”

