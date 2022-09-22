Cy Stevenson is the first Griz football commit from Libby since 2005

LIBBY — Libby hasn’t produced a Griz football player since 2005 but nearly 20 years later Cy Stevenson has changed that with his official commitment to Montana on September 13th.

"It was a super emotional few days after it happened cause it’s been my dream ever since I can remember, to play for the Griz," said the newest Griz football commit Cy Stevenson. "So going home and telling my family that I got offered was huge, it was the best feeling I could’ve asked for."

Excitement that is the product of hard work and support from those around him, especially his coach Neil Fuller.

"I told him my freshman year I wanted to play college football and he made that a goal of his own to help me," said Stevenson gratefully. "So he’s been contacting coaches for me, he’s been calling me, he’s been sending me stuff, I mean coach Fuller’s been there and I couldn’t thank him enough."

And Fuller has been more than grateful to coach him the past four years.

"He’s had a great work ethic, he’s got a great team attitude, he brings a lot of things to the table on both sides of the football and he’s an outstanding leader," said Libby High School head football coach Neil Fuller. "He keeps things positive, he’s been a real joy to coach and he’s been a great example to the other kids."

Coming from the small town of Libby Fuller knows Stevenson will be in good hands in Missoula.

"Well I’m just thrilled that the Griz are giving him a shot," said Fuller with a smile. "Coach Hauck does a great job and you know he’s talented enough he could do things on either side of the ball."

And when it comes to future that lies ahead for Stevenson, his coach sees no ceiling.

"He’s got good enough athleticism and he’s only gonna get bigger, faster, and stronger, " said Fuller. "The sky’s the limit for him you know he could develop into a phenomenal player."

He's a football Swiss Army knife playing every position from safety to tight end. Officially recruited as an athlete, Stevenson can't wait to see what role he'll play for the Griz.

"I cannot wait for that, to run onto that field with you know 27,000 people, it doesn’t get better," said Stevenson while grinning ear to ear. "It’s just the atmosphere in Missoula does not compare no matter where you go."