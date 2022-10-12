Conversations with Marty Mornhinweg, Idaho coach Jason Eck featured this week on Grizzly Insider

MISSOULA — Interviews with MTN Sports television color analyst Marty Mornhinweg and Idaho head coach Jason Eck are featured this week on the Grizzly Insider show, as No. 3 Montana gets set to host the Vandals on Saturday in a battle for the Little Brown Stein.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Grizzlies are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Sky. Idaho is 3-2 and 2-0 in the league.

Also included in this week's show is a UM athletic department update, as well as an interview with Griz soccer coach Chris Citowicki, whose team is 5-4-6 overall and 2-2-1 in the Big Sky entering Sunday's match at home against Northern Arizona.

MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen hosts the Grizzly Insider on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video above or on all the MTN streaming apps at 6:30 and 8:30.

