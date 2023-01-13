Carmen Gfeller, Montana Lady Griz win OT battle at Weber State

OGDEN, Utah — Carmen Gfeller sent the game to overtime and then scored seven points in the extra period to lead the Montana Lady Griz to a 67-64 win over Big Sky Conference foe Weber State on Thursday at the Dee Events Center.

Gfeller made two free throws with 15 seconds remaining in regulation to force OT. Her 3-pointer early in overtime put Montana ahead 56-53, and she later made a layup to give the Lady Griz a 63-59 advantage. Gfeller helped iced the game from the foul line with a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left, which made the score 65-61.

A 3 by Mack Konig with 2:17 remaining also proved crucial. Gina Marxen's two foul shots with three seconds left put UM up 67-64, and Weber State's attempt to tie the game at the buzzer failed.

Gfeller led all scorers with 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Marxen added 11 and Konig had 10. Sammy Fatkin had a game-high 12 rebounds for UM.

Jadyn Matthews led the Wildcats with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Laura Taylor added 11 points and seven boards.

UM improved to 7-9 overall and 3-2 in the Big Sky. The Lady Griz travel to play at Idaho State on Saturday at 2 p.m.

