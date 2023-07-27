Bigfork's Scout Nadeau, Glacier's Gage Sliter to represent Flathead Valley with Montana Grizzlies

FLATHEAD VALLEY — With new college athletes starting to head to their respective schools to begin the next steps of their careers, there are two athletes from the Flathead Valley who will be taking their talents to Montana.

"I’m so excited, my dream was always to play collegiate sports no matter what level it was, and once I got that message from the coach I was like, ‘Oh my gosh this is so crazy,'" said 2023 Griz track and field commit Scout Nadeau of Bigfork.

"And I had looks from other schools but once I saw that UM was interested I just immediately knew that was for me."

The newest first-generation member of the Griz family will be throwing discus, shot put and the hammer for the next four years, and she knows she wouldn’t be where she is without her Bigfork roots.

"The community here supported me my entire life, I’ve grown up here 18 years and so they’ve kind of raised me," said Nadeau with a reminiscent smile. "So now it’s my job to go and represent them and come back and help raise the kids that are also coming up and just give back to my community and that’s what I want to do."

Nadeau will be joined by fellow Flathead area resident and former Glacier High School quarterback Gage Sliter, who will be following in his family's footsteps when he heads to Missoula.

"Just the connections, you know I’ve been a Griz fan my whole life; going to games inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and the energy and the culture, there’s nothing like it in the state of Montana," said Sliter. "I mean every little kid's dream is to go play for the Griz, getting the chance to do that, can’t beat it."

While Sliter kept an open mind during his recruitment, nothing beat the school he’s dreamed of playing for his whole life.

"I went on official visits other places, unofficials and junior days, and just camps at a lot of other schools around the country, and there’s just nothing like Missoula on gameday," said Sliter. "You can’t beat it, I’ve always wanted to be a Griz and I can’t wait."

As for their future donning the maroon and silver, Nadeau and Sliter had just one thing to say.

“Go Griz”