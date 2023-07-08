Youth baseball state championships under way in Helena

HELENA — The Montana Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken youth baseball state championships for ages 10u, 12u, 13u, 14u and 13-15u commenced Thursday night at Ryan Fields in Helena.

Twenty teams from around Montana will be participating, with the winner of each age group going on to represent the state at the Pacific Northwest regional tournament later in July.

All of the games this weekend will be played at Ryan Fields, except for a couple of the older kids games which are planned to be played at Kindrick Legion Field. First round games got underway on Friday.

The 9u and 11u state tournaments are being held in Bozeman at the same time while the East's 10u and 12u championships are being held in Plentywood. They also have a Home Run Derby for the players, as well as throwing and base-running competitions.

For the full tournament game schedule, visit tourneymachine.com.