Wheels to steals: Billings Mustangs manager Craig Maddox embraces path to side hustle

BILLINGS — As the Billings Mustangs continue a long-awaited 12-game homestand, their sights are turning to a playoff run the second half of this Pioneer League baseball season, which starts next week.

Leading the charge is manager Craig Maddox. But there’s more to the second-year skipper than just lineup cards and dugout strategies; he has an entertaining side hustle that's been unfolding for over a decade.

Hear Maddox reveal the road to his side hustle:

Wheels to steals: Mustangs manager Craig Maddox embraces path to side hustle

“When I was playing (pro baseball), I started a men’s blog. So, I used to write articles for high-end products for men,” Maddox told MTN Sports, letting a smile slip through as he reminisced about the origins of his unexpected journey.

And what was the first high-profile client on his roster?

“The first product review I ever did was for Rolls Royce North America,” he recalled, still incredulous about the beginning. Maddox credits his success to connecting with some astute partners along the way.

“Now he (a friend and former partner) is the creative director of Spotify. Yeah, I’ve had some very interesting friends,” he laughed, reflecting on the industry connections he has made.

This intriguing foray into the world of luxury products eventually guided Maddox back to his first love — baseball. He co-founded Prospect Dugout, a comprehensive training program that offers player profiles and a wealth of opportunities for aspiring athletes.

In the world of social media, however, Maddox and his partner found themselves in the deep end, nearly drowning in the demanding task of constant engagement.

“Every day, 365, seven times a day you’re posting something," Maddox explained. "And you think that sounds easy, it’s not. It’s extremely tough,” he said with another laugh, emphasizing the relentless nature of digital marketing.

Maddox’s journey began on the baseball diamond and ultimately to playing pro ball. Though he earned a degree in sports management from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla., he admitted he went to college for baseball.

Yet, his appreciation for technology, ignited during high school years, has provided nearly a decade of experience in business management within the sports arena.

The Mustangs (16-28) host the Glacier Ranger Riders (19-25) Thursday at 6:30 p.m. That series continues through Sunday before Billings opens a six-game homestand against the Rocky Mountain Vibes (22-21) next Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

As Maddox leads the Mustangs toward the season's second half, he proves passion can indeed pave the way for a multi-faceted career — one that intertwines a love for luxury, technology and sport.

