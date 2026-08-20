What fans can expect at Banana Ball this weekend in Billings

BILLINGS — If this weekend's Banana Ball in Billings between the Party Animals and the Firefighters is your first game, we've got some tips to make sure you get the most out of the weekend.

Tip No. 1: show up early! If you're getting to the park roughly 30 minutes before the first pitch, you've missed the bulk of the show.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

What fans can expect at Banana Ball in Billings

"Each game we do a pre-show out in the plaza, we call it, with cast members and players up on stage. Anywhere from music to fun entertaining things," said Firefighters outfielder South Trimble. "On top of that, both teams will go out there and sign for the fans. It's a great way for everyone to meet before the game starts and enjoy themselves."

Tip No. 2: bring a glove! You are part of the game in the stands, so keep that head on a swivel.

"Increasingly this year fans are becoming more and more a part of the game as we're seeing more fan-caught foul balls," said Party Animals designated runner Mark Smith.

Tip No. 3:Don't treat this like a normal baseball game! It's far from that. Keeping your eyes peeled around the ballpark at all times will be key.

"We have an amazing cast who is constantly in the crowd creating experiences going up and down. We have some of the best mascots in the game, in my opinion, who are really funny and entertaining to watch — not only on the field but in the stands, as well," Smith said.

"Being able to shake hands, meet people and kiss babies, as we say, and again breaking that barrier between fan and player."

And finally, tip No. 4: stay through the end of the game! The postgame atmosphere and player interactions can be the best part of the experience.

"Everyone from both teams — cast, singers, players — we'll all be out there post game literally until the last fan leaves the ballpark," Trimble said. "We love those experiences and meeting fans, talking to them, asking them what they thought of the game, taking pictures and signing autographs.

"Personally, I'm a magician, so I'll do magic out there for fans. Love doing that. Everyone has their own little niche thing they like doing and it's an all-around great time."

That's just a handful of ways to make the most of your time watching the Party Animals and Firefighters this weekend at Dehler Park in Billings.

Banana Ball is a fast-paced, entertainment-focused brand of baseball created and made popular by the Savannah Bananas, who previously played in the Coastal Plain League. The Savannah Bananas, based in Georgia, founded the Banana Ball league in 2023.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. But events begin prior to that in the Dehler Park plaza with a pregame fan fest from 3:30 to 5:30.