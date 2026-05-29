BUTTE — Whichever team emerges as the champion at the inaugural Class AA state baseball tournament will do so by winning twice on Friday.

A poor forecast for Saturday compelled the Montana High School Association to bump the title game to Friday at 7 p.m. with the semifinals taking place at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Because of the compressed schedule, there will be no consolation final. The two teams that win their consolation semifinals will share third place.

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State AA baseball: Championship pushed to Friday due to poor forecast

In the first round Thursday, Kalispell Glacier earned a 12-1 six-inning victory over Great Falls CMR and Missoula Sentinel defeated Bozeman 5-4 on a walk-off run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Gallatin rolled over Butte 18-7 after games resumed later Thursday in a game that was delayed for several hours due to lightning. The fourth and final quarterfinal between Billings West and Missoula Big Sky is set to be played after that and likely won't end until after midnight.

For scores and pairing from the Class AA state baseball tournament, click here.