State A Legion: Gallatin Valley shuts out Glacier for championship

HAVRE — After a five-day tournament, Gallatin Valley's players weren't too interested in having to play a second championship against Glacier on Monday. Meeting that goal would require them to take care of business in the first title game.

They did just that.

The Outlaws used a nine-run stretch between the fourth and fifth innings to deliver a 10-0 five-inning victory over the Twins at American Legion Park in Havre to claim the 2021 State A Legion crown and avoid having to play a second championship game.

GVO, which rallied to beat the Twins in Saturday's undefeated game, concluded the tournament with a 5-0 record.

"Ever since I've been on the Outlaws, we've played in the state tournament," said pitcher Patrick Dietz. "We've always been tough to beat."

The Outlaws got on the board in the second inning on an RBI double from Brandon Beedie.

Then the fourth inning rolled around, and Gallatin Valley blew the gates open scoring five runs in that inning and adding four more in the top of the fifth to go up double digits.

Glacier's final batter in the bottom of the fifth flied out, and the GVO celebration was on as players stormed the field to mob Dietz.

"Very excited. I’m proud of all of them," said senior Bo Hays who was named the tournament MVP. "I was kind of hoping the ball would come to me for the last out but I’m glad that we came together as a team.

"We’ve been here before and came to win the state championship. We’ve been here all four years. Really close but it’s really nice to finally get it done my senior year.

GVO finished the championship with 10 hits and one error to Glacier's three hits and four errors.

The Outlaws now set their sites on the regional legion tournament in Alaska.