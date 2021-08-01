State A Legion: Gallatin Valley rallies past Glacier to stay undefeated, semifinals set

HAVRE — The Gallatin Valley Outlaws are the last remaining unbeaten team at the State A Tournament.

GVO mounted a pair of comebacks in Saturday's undefeated game against the Glacier Twins at American Legion Park in Havre, rallying in the 7th inning to win 6-5 and setup a semifinal against the Great Falls Chargers on Sunday.

The Outlaws trailed 5-3 in the bottom of the 7th inning before loading the bases and sending in the two tying runs. Bo Hays then hit a sac fly to center field to bat in Isaac Richardson for the walk-off score.

GVO also reeled off three runs in the 4th inning to claw out of a 3-0 deficit.

The Twins will now face Belgrade in the first of two semifinals on Sunday at noon. The Bandits held off Mission Valley 3-2 in Saturday's first loser-out game. Great Falls then shutout Laurel 10-0 in the second loser out game.

The Chargers and Outlaws will play the second semifinal at 3 p.m. Sunday. The winners of those two games advance to Monday's 11 a.m. championship.

Because of the double-elimination format, a second championship would be played after that if the championship loser hadn't lost another game at the tournament. With GVO now the lone unbeaten squad, the only way that second championship would be needed is if the Outlaws advanced to the first championship and then lost.