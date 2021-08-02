State A Legion: Gallatin Valley, Glacier advance to title game

HAVRE — And then there were two.

The championship for the 2021 State A Legion Tournament is set after Sunday's two semifinals. The Gallatin Valley Outlaws, who also reached the title game in 2020, will face off against the Glacier Twins at American Legion Park in Havre at 11 a.m.

In the first semifinal, the Twins held off the Belgrade Bandits 2-1 to advance. Belgrade took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first before Glacier scored twice in the bottom of the inning. The two teams then played six scoreless innings to seal the Twins' win.

In the second semifinal, the Outlaws cruised past the Great Falls Chargers 12-2 in the second semifinal, reeling off three runs in the bottom of the first after falling into a 1-0 deficit. GVO then scored six unanswered runs in the third and fourth innings to take an insurmountable 9-2 lead.

The Bandits are a perfect 4-0 at this year's State A tournament. If they win Monday's 11 a.m. championship, the title is there's. If Glacier wins that game, the Twins will force a winner-take-all second championship.