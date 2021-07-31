State A Legion Day 2: Gallatin Valley, Glacier stay unbeaten

HAVRE — The field narrowed on the second day of the 2021 State A Legion Tournament on Friday at American Legion Park in Havre.

On a day that saw temperatures soar above 100 degrees, teams began seeing their seasons come to an end.

In the first loser-out game of the day, the Great Falls Chargers ousted the Glendive Blue Devils 12-5. In the second loser-out game, the Belgrade Bandits kept their season afloat with an 8-6 win over host Havre, eliminating the Northstars from the tournament after scoring the two go-ahead runs in the 6th inning.

In the first undefeated game, the Gallatin Valley Outlaws rallied from a 2-run deficit in the 6th inning where they reeled off six runs to defeat the Mission Valley Mariners 8-6.

In the final undefeated game, the Glacier Twin used a 3-0 inning to help hold off the Laurel Dodgers for an 8-3 victory.

The State A tournament continues tomorrow with three games. Belgrade and Mission Valley play at 1 p.m. in a loser out game, Great Falls and Laurel play in another loser out game at 4 p.m. and unbeaten Gallatin Valley and Glacier face off at 7 p.m.