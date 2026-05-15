'Speed doesn't slump': Glacier Range Riders prepare for 2026 season with fresh crop of speedy baserunners

KALISPELL — It is almost time for Range Rider fans to fill the seats at Glacier Bank Park, and the team has some exciting things in store for the franchise's fifth season.

The stage is set for the Glacier Range Riders to have one of their most exciting seasons in the franchise’s history. After finishing 10th in the Pioneer League last season with a 40-56 record, the team is set on getting more wins this season.

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'Speed doesn't slump': Glacier Range Riders prepare for 2026 season with a fresh crop of speedy baserunners

With a well-established footing in the Pioneer League, the Range Riders can focus on building a strong team, which includes new players like pitcher Jonah Giblin.

“One of the things I'm most excited for this year is getting to work with the coaching staff that we have,” Giblin said. “There's decades of Major League Baseball experience there, so a lot of good guys to ask questions, be close to, and just build a relationship with.”

One familiar face, Logan Beard, said he is hoping to put on a good show for the loyal fans and bring home more wins.

“Definitely looking forward to coming out here and playing at this amazing, beautiful ballpark,” Beard said. “The amount of awesome fans we have out here definitely makes it a blast to come out and play, definitely one of the big reasons that drew me back here.”

The team hopes to win more by building around the strong pitching staff it has had since last season.

And Range Riders manager Todd Pratt said the main focus of the offseason was to bring in guys who were fast.

“Hopefully these guys bang it away. With our speed I think it's going to help, as well. As I said, speed doesn't slump,” Pratt said. “With this big ballpark, we want these guys hitting doubles and triples.”

But above all else, it is clear that everyone, new or returning, is excited to start the 2026 season and show out for the people in the Flathead Valley.

“It seems like a very tight-knit community, it's very similar to the one that I grew up in, going to high school on a small island from Washington, and it gives me that sense out here, as well,” Giblin said. “Everyone knows each other, very tight-knit, and they're excited for Range Rider baseball.”

The Range Riders open their season Tuesday, May 19, in Great Falls and will play their home opener Tuesday, May 26, against Great Falls.

