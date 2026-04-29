COLUMBUS — Columbus freshman Ryan Cunningham is playing for something bigger than himself.

The Cougar ace has a heavy heart after losing one of his closest friends, Easton Jones, in a car accident back in October.

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Q2 AOW: Columbus freshman Ryan Cunningham playing for memory of late friend

“We were pretty tight. He was a great, awesome, kind and caring kid," Cunningham said. "He was nice to everyone. We were pretty close friends and lived close to each other. We hung out a lot and went to lunch together sporadically. We hung out a ton during the summer, and our friend group is really close with each other. All of us were pretty shaken up by his passing."

When Cunningham returned to football practice just days later, it was like a double-whammy struck the freshman. Cunningham suffered an avulsion fracture and an MCL sprain in his knee in practice, so he had to battle several emotions.

“I was looking for football after that, something I can just have to get away, but first day back getting it taken away from me was hard," Cunningham said. "Just not really knowing what to do, I wanted to be out there playing for him, but I just couldn't at that time."

It’s not just Cunningham that was impacted by the passing of Jones, but the entire Columbus community. Jones’ memory has proven to be motivation for the Cougars throughout the school year, and it’s no different on the diamond.

“It's a lot of motivation. We talked about it a lot during football, just playing for the ones who can't be out here, especially (Jones)," Cunningham said. "That's what I kind of look to and playing for the ones that can't be out there and remembering who I'm playing for."

Cunningham and the Cougars will once again step on the field in honor of Jones on Friday night at home against Billings Central.