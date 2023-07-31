Powell stuns 3-time defending champ Cody to win Wyoming State A Legion title

SHERIDAN, WY — The Powell Pioneers knew they had a tall mountain to climb Sunday.

To claim their first Wyoming State A Legion title since 2010, they'd have to beat the three-time defending state champion Cody Cubs not just once, but twice.

Their offense was up to challenge.

Powell beat Cody 7-6 in 10 innings in game one to force a winner-take-all second championship game, where the Pioneers outlasted the Cubs 16-14 to win the crown.

It was never easy. Powell led 6-5 going into the top of the seventh inning in game one, but Cody's Wyatt Carlson hit an RBI single that scored Trey Thomasson to tie it at 6-6. The score stayed that way until the bottom of the 10th when Jhett Schwann was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, allowing Ryan Cordes to score the winning run and keep Powell's dream alive.

Cody jumped out to 3-0, 5-2, and 8-6 leads in game two, but Powell fought back every time. Tournament MVP Brock Johnson hit a three-run homerun in the bottom of the 5th to give Powell a 9-8 lead. The Pioneers would go on to score nine runs in the inning - just enough as they outlasted Cody 16-14 in a slugfest. Eli Johnston represented the tying run at the plate in the top of the 7th but flew out to center field to end the game.

The win means Powell moves on to the Class A Northwest Legion Regional tournament in Havre. Play begins Friday, Aug. 4.