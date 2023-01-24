Pioneer League's Billings Mustangs name Matt Allen new general manager

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs on Monday named Matt Allen as the club's new general manager.

Allen joins the Billings front office after spending seven years with the Grand Junction Rockies, the last four as the club's assistant GM. He will oversee the Mustangs' day to day operations. He replaces Gary Roller, who recently announced his retirement after 18 years as GM.

“Matt Allen is a rising star,” Mustangs owner Dave Heller stated in a press release. “He’s done virtually every job there is to do in the game, and he’s excelled at each. He knows how to run a team, hire and inspire a staff, manage a ballpark, and, above all, provide a first-rate game experience for our guests. We’ve got a lot of big things planned for the Mustangs and in this, our 75th anniversary year, and I’m excited for him to lead us forward.”

During Allen’s time with the Rockies, the team broke attendance and sponsorship records while also raising money for various charities and non-profit organizations. In addition, the team underwent a successful rebrand, becoming the Grand Junction Jackalopes ahead of the 2023 season.

“I am extremely excited to join a team and community with such a rich baseball history,” Allen said in the press release. “Being able to work with and learn from some of baseball's best — Gary Roller, Dave Heller and Joe Kubly — is such a blessing. I am looking forward to the 2023 season and many more to come.”

Allen graduated from Colorado Mesa University in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and played four years on the school’s baseball team, earning Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference academic player of the year honors his senior season.

This year will mark the Mustangs third season of independent status in Pioneer League.