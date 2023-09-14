Pioneer League playoffs: Missoula pounds Billings, extends series to deciding Game 3

MISSOULA — McClain O'Connor homered and drove in three runs, Ryan Cash had three RBIs and Missoula beat Billings 13-3 on Wednesday at Ogren Park Allegiance Field to force a deciding game in their best-of-three Pioneer League North division playoff series.

O'Connor's two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth built a 7-3 lead for the Paddleheads. O'Connor had another RBI as part of Missoula's six-run seventh inning.

Dondrei Hubbard went 4 for 5 and Cash finished 2 for 5 for the Paddleheads. Missoula starter Izzy Fuentes threw seven innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out six and walking one.

Taylor Lomack went 2 for 4 and drove in all three runs for the Mustangs, who won Game 1 of the series Monday at Dehler Park in Billings.

Game 3 is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Ogren Park. The winner will advance to the Pioneer League championship series.

