Pioneer League playoffs: Missoula Paddleheads rout Idaho Falls in opener

MISSOULA — The Missoula Paddleheads started the 2021 Pioneer League playoffs the way they played most of the regular season: winning in dominant fashion. The Paddleheads beat Idaho Falls 11-2 at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park on Saturday in the opening round of the postseason.

Missoula, the first-half and second-half regular season champions of the league's Northern division, scored 3 runs in the first inning and added four more in the fifth to take a commanding 7-0 lead. Idaho Falls managed two runs in the eighth. Outfielder Brandon Riley batted in 3 runs to lead the Paddleheads, while pitcher Chris Burica earned the win.

The Paddleheads advance to the best-of-three Pioneer League championship series against either the Boise (Idaho) Hawks or the Ogden (Utah) Raptors. Game 1 will be in Missoula on Monday, Sept. 13.