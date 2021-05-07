Pioneer Baseball League reveals new logos, branding

(Pioneer Baseball League release)

SPOKANE, WA. - The Pioneer Baseball League, a recently named MLB Partner League, has announced the launch of a new league-wide branding strategy including a reimagined logo and website. The new brand identity for the league reflects a classic baseball look and feel while paying homage to the league’s rich history and location in the Mountain States region.

“This year the Pioneer League graduated to MLB Partner League status and so it was clear that the league’s brand identity needed a thorough refresh”, said Pioneer League President, Michael Shapiro. “The creative work by Project 13 was incredible. It perfectly reflects the league’s new vision.”

Photo courtesy Pioneer League The Pioneer Baseball League has re-branded after after recently being named an MLB Partner League.

The new league logos, featuring both a round “badge” and a script version, are part of a comprehensive branding and communications strategy that includes a redesign of the league’s website, live game streaming, social media, merchandise, and other collateral materials.

The league, which competed as a Rookie Ball affiliate of the MLB through 2019, is home to three Montana clubs - the Billings Mustangs, Great Falls Voyagers, and Missoula Paddleheads. It also has teams in Idaho, Colorado, and Utah.

Play is schedule to begin Saturday, May 22. Click here for the full schedule.