COLUMBUS — Billings Central pitcher Paxton Prill was as advertised Friday afternoon.

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The Notre Dame commit threw a no-hitter against Columbus, as he struck out 12 batters and walked three over six innings to help the Rams top the Cougars 16-0 as the game ended early due to the run rule.

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Paxton Prill fires no-hitter to lead Billings Central past Columbus

Central gave Prill plenty of run support, tacking on five runs in the top of the first inning before Columbus had a chance to bat. The Rams added four runs in the fifth inning and seven in the sixth.

With the win Central improves to 12-1 on the season, while Columbus falls to 8-4.