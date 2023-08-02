"Not finished yet": Helena Senators roll back into Class AA Northwest regionals

HELENA — The Helena Senators, the 2023 Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball state champions, are headed to Gillette, Wyo., to begin play Wednesday at the Class AA Northwest regional tournament.

The Senators will face the Wyoming state champion, Post 6 of Cheyenne, at 4 p.m. at Hladky Memorial Stadium. Post 6 lost in last year’s regional championship game versus Idaho Falls, 6-5.

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports The Helena Senators pose for a team photo after winning the 2023 Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball Class AA state championship at Lindborg-Cregg Field in Missoula on Tuesday, July 26, 2023.

Senators coach Jon Burnett and his squad are hoping to carry their success from this season and the state tournament into regional tourney play.

“We’re not finished yet, these guys will go out and give it everything they’ve got, we’re just happy to be able to represent the great community of Helena,” said Burnett.

The first game of this double elimination bracket will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with Pocatello, Idaho, facing Portland, Ore., followed by Eagle River, Alaska versus Fort Collins, Colo. After Helena’s battle against Cheyenne, host Gillette, Wyo., will run into Washington’s state champs out of of Bellevue.

Although the Senators are riding high from their victory at state only one week ago, the team hopes to make a bid for a Legion World Series berth.

