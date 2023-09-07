Billings Mustangs win streak snapped at 15, tied longest in club history

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs saw their 15-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday at the hands of the Great Falls Voyagers, 9-7 at Dehler Park. The streak matched the club record set in 1994.

Billings got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning on a Taylor Lomack RBI single to left, but Great Falls answered in a big way in the fourth inning. The Voyagers blasted a pair of grand slams en route to a nine-run inning to jump ahead 9-1.

Great Falls withstood the Billings comeback, holding off multiple Mustang rallies in the final innings, including a big threat in the ninth.

Billings loaded the bases with one out, but Great Falls pitcher Andrew Garcia got an infield fly and then struck out Lomack swinging to get out of the jam and end the game.

Billings, still in the Pioneer League playoff hunt, is on the road for three games at Northern Colorado to close out its regular season.

