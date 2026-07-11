GREAT FALLS — In the 30 games that MSU-Billings product Zack Blaszak has played with the Great Falls Voyagers this summer, he has produced at a high level.

But, Blaszak's path to get to Great Falls faced some hurdles, going back to right after his time with the Yellowjackets wrapped up in 2025. He said he thought there would be a chance of getting into the Pioneer League quickly, especially being in Billings.

"I was hoping the whole time that those coaches and that staff would be out at the games and give me a shot just to keep playing in my home park and that kind of thing," Blaszak said during Friday's batting practice on trying to join the Billings Mustangs right away.

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MSU-Billings product Zack Blaszak showing out for Great Falls Voyagers after facing challenging path

He initially worked out for the Mustangs and Voyagers, but he had no luck cracking either roster. Then, Blaszak got drafted by the Oakland Ballers, who ultimately cut him.

"The first day initially was a hard day, you know, being told you're not playing baseball anymore is kind of tough," Blaszak said on being dropped by the Ballers. "But it never really felt like my career is over. I always felt like, alright, I got a game in two or three weeks. Maybe it's two or three months. But I got another game again and I got to do what I can to be ready for that whenever it comes."

In the meantime, Blaszak said he coached baseball and picked up a job at a local high school in Utah while continuing to train.

"I wanted to still make a difference, have a real job, so worked some special (education) and that was a great time," Blaszak said. "All those kids are great. It's all about making them happy and if you can do that on a daily basis, you're making an impact on them. And that's what it's all about."

Then, two weeks into this season, the Voyagers gave him a call, offering him a roster spot which was not guaranteed to last.

"The whole drive back from California, Utah, those whole 12, 13 hours, all I was thinking was, man, I just want an opportunity," Blaszak said. "I think I deserve to play in this league and I want to go out there and just get an opportunity to prove it."

It just so happened that the first six games in which Blaszak joined the team, Great Falls was facing Billings and Oakland. The two teams which passed on the former Yellowjacket.

He said that provided a little extra motivation — and it showed — as Blaszak hit over .400 in that home stand while driving in five runs and hitting a home run.

"Instead of thinking about, oh man, this is my first day as a pro baller it all of a sudden turned into alright, I'm facing my buddy Jackson Betancourt (also a former MSU-B player)," Blaszak said. "I got to get a hit off him, I don't want him to be talking any on me in the offseason. So it was fun to just shut the brain off and compete.

"Same thing with Oakland. You guys just cut off my job, I want to prove that I can hold one in this league."

Now, Blaszak said he's found a home in the Electric City.

"I hope I'm here for a long time and I just want to be in the lineup helping the team win every single day," Blaszak said. "Just want to get the win for the Voyagers."

As of Friday, Blaszak is batting .325 with 35 hits — 13 of which being for extra bases — and has driven in 27 runs.