GREAT FALLS — For the first time since he suited up for the then-Great Falls Dodgers in 1990, Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez made a return to the Electric City Saturday night where he was honored by the Voyagers.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Hall of fame pitcher Pedro Martinez honored by Great Falls Voyagers Saturday night

"I'm very grateful and it is with gratitude that I want to express to you, the fans here, also the support for our humble beginning," Martinez said at Voyagers Stadium during a speech he gave to the crowd. "I remember when we won the (1990 Pioneer League championship), but I never had the opportunity to enjoy it with some of you, or all of you."

Martinez's ceremony was kicked off with a mural of the hall of famer being unveiled in the stadium.

"This is beautiful," Martinez said of the mural. "It's too bad I didn't get so much time to appreciate it, but thank you. I love you, too."

Martinez was a key piece of the 1990 championship team, and is one of the most storied players to come out of the franchise.

The city of Great Falls officially honored Aug. 23, 2025, as Pedro Martinez Day for his accomplishments.

He also had never been to the United States prior to his move to Great Falls and said the people around him allowed him to thrive.

"The support forced me to go out there and be the best I could possibly be and forced me to bring the best out of me in a different country," Martinez said. "Yes, first time ever out of my mom's arms."

He gave a special shoutout to a few individuals.

"Thank you also to the Hafner family for hosting me," Martinez said.

Martinez left Great Falls with one message.

"I pray to God that this is not the last time I come back, and hopefully it won't be so long," Martinez said. "It won't be 35 more years."