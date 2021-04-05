Missoula PaddleHeads to start baseball season at 50% capacity

MISSOULA — There will be fans in the stands when the Missoula PaddleHeads take to the field later this spring.

The PaddleHeads -- in conjunction with the Missoula City-County Health Department -- have announced plans for a 50% capacity for all Ogren Park Allegiance Field events to start the 2021 season. The new rules apply to the PaddleHeads’ first 12 home games and all non-baseball events. The PaddleHeads and the health officials then plan to take another look at capacity limitations on June 22.

“In another great show of ingenuity and cooperation, the PaddleHeads are bringing baseball back to Missoula in a COVID-cautious way,” Missoula Health Officer Ellen Leahy stated. “Planning for half capacity in a structured setting is exactly the kind of cooperation we need from event organizers until we can get COVID vaccination levels higher.”

The PaddleHeads will continue “to implement, improve, and enhance all COVID-19 policies suggested by the Missoula City-County Health Department, alongside best-practices observed during their 2020 event season,” a news release stated.

Fans will see a plan that includes social distancing and crowd control measures, a mask mandate for fans while moving around, additional cleaning, disinfecting, and satanizing practices, staff training, PPE guidelines, a full food and beverage plan, and wellness and symptom checks for all staff.

The PaddleHeads plan to launch the sale of single-game tickets, unveil their Mascot Unveil and present the full 2021 Promotions Calendar on Tuesday. The baseball club is set to kick off its 48-game home schedule on May 22. Additional information can be found on the Missoula PaddleHeads website.