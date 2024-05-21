Missoula Paddleheads host media day ahead of season opener

MISSOULA — The Missoula Paddleheads baseball season is right around the corner, but before heading to Idaho Falls for the season opener the team held its annual media day.

The Paddleheads went 66-29 last season and won more games than any team in the league but fell short of their goal to win the Pioneer League championship.

The players and coaching staff all have the same goal in mind to bring the championship back to Missoula.

Paddleheads manager Michael Schlact said early in the season the team is already a tight-knit group.

“I think we have a lot more versatility than I thought we were gonna have and I think when you take that into account it really helps over the course of a 100-game season,” Schlact said.

“Right when I think another team thinks they have us figured out I think we can come with another attack in a different way and that’s exciting. But yeah, I think the surprise ultimately is they gelled so well and it’s hard to do, you can’t fake that, and I’m excited to watch how that plays out.”

The comradery has been felt by some of the new players on the squad, as well. Outfielder Mike Rosario said his new teammates have been helpful before the start of the season.

“We already got guys picking each other up. You have a bad at-bat … focus on the next at-bat,” Rosario said.

“We’re all here trying to improve everybody and just trying to help everyone out.”

The returning Paddleheads players are hoping the great team mindset will translate to a successful season.

Infielder Kamron Willman set a simple goal for himself and the team this season.

“I want to bring a ring to Missoula again,” Willman said.

“We got one guy from that ‘21 season, Cam Thompson, so I want to experience what he experienced his first year here. So that’s my main goal. Obviously we’re going to take it one day at a time, one pitch at a time, one anything at a time, but my goal personally is a ring for us all.”

The Paddleheads begin the season Tuesday in Idaho Falls where they will face the Chukars. They will play their home opener Tuesday, June 4 against the Great Falls Voyagers.