Missoula Mavericks roll to second straight Class AA Legion baseball crown

MEDICINE HAT, Alberta — Stellan Ridley's big day helped lead the Missoula Mavericks to their second consecutive Montana/Alberta Class AA American Legion baseball state championship.
Ridley went 2 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs as part of the Mavericks' 10-0 victory over the Billings Scarlets in six innings Sunday at Athletic Park. Missoula's Schuyler Fairchild pitched a shutout, allowing three hits while striking out five and walking one.
The Mavericks collected 15 hits, led by Kaden Thennis and Easton Reimers, who each went 3 for 4. Thennis had an RBI and scored three times.
Missoula scored three times in the first inning, twice in the third, four times in the fourth and once in the sixth to force the 10-run rule and end the game in six innings.
Ridley hit a sacrifice fly in the first, then delivered a two-run home run in the third. He added a two-run single in the fourth inning.
Billings, which needed to beat the Mavericks twice on Sunday to deny them the championship, committed four defensive errors. The Scarlets' three hits were collected by Tayshawn Johnson, Bridger Leland and Oliver Prill.
It is the Mavericks 13th state championship. With the victory, Missoula advances to the Class AA Northwest Regional tournament, which will be played in Billings Aug. 6-10. The Billings Royals will also play in the regional tournament as the host team.
2025 Montana/Alberta Class AA Legion state tournament
July 30-Aug. 3
at Medicine Hat
WEDNESDAY, JULY 30
Game 1: Billing Scarlets 2, Kalispell 1, first round
Game 2: Billings Royals 14, Bozeman 4, first round
Game 3: Missoula 2, Great Falls 0, first round
Game 4: Helena 7, Medicine Hat 2, first round
THURSDAY, JULY 31
Game 5: Kalispell 4, Great Falls 1, loser out
Game 6: Bozeman 15, Medicine Hat 0, loser out
Game 7: Missoula 1, Billings Scarlets 0, second round
Game 8: Helena 5, Billings Royals 4, second round
FRIDAY, AUG. 1
Game 9: Billings Scarlets 3, Bozeman 1, loser out
Game 10: Billings Royals 3, Kalispell 2, 9 innings, loser out
Game 11: Missoula 2, Helena 1, undefeated semifinal
SATURDAY, AUG. 2
Game 12: Billings Scarlets 3, Helena 1, loser out
Game 13: Missoula 10, Billings Royals 9, semifinal/loser out
SUNDAY, AUG. 3
Game 14: Missoula 10, Billings Scarlets 0, championship