Missoula Mavericks roll to second straight Class AA Legion baseball crown

MEDICINE HAT, Alberta — Stellan Ridley's big day helped lead the Missoula Mavericks to their second consecutive Montana/Alberta Class AA American Legion baseball state championship.

Ridley went 2 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs as part of the Mavericks' 10-0 victory over the Billings Scarlets in six innings Sunday at Athletic Park. Missoula's Schuyler Fairchild pitched a shutout, allowing three hits while striking out five and walking one.

The Mavericks collected 15 hits, led by Kaden Thennis and Easton Reimers, who each went 3 for 4. Thennis had an RBI and scored three times.

Missoula scored three times in the first inning, twice in the third, four times in the fourth and once in the sixth to force the 10-run rule and end the game in six innings.

Ridley hit a sacrifice fly in the first, then delivered a two-run home run in the third. He added a two-run single in the fourth inning.

Billings, which needed to beat the Mavericks twice on Sunday to deny them the championship, committed four defensive errors. The Scarlets' three hits were collected by Tayshawn Johnson, Bridger Leland and Oliver Prill.

It is the Mavericks 13th state championship. With the victory, Missoula advances to the Class AA Northwest Regional tournament, which will be played in Billings Aug. 6-10. The Billings Royals will also play in the regional tournament as the host team.

2025 Montana/Alberta Class AA Legion state tournament

July 30-Aug. 3

at Medicine Hat

WEDNESDAY, JULY 30

Game 1: Billing Scarlets 2, Kalispell 1, first round

Game 2: Billings Royals 14, Bozeman 4, first round

Game 3: Missoula 2, Great Falls 0, first round

Game 4: Helena 7, Medicine Hat 2, first round

THURSDAY, JULY 31

Game 5: Kalispell 4, Great Falls 1, loser out

Game 6: Bozeman 15, Medicine Hat 0, loser out

Game 7: Missoula 1, Billings Scarlets 0, second round

Game 8: Helena 5, Billings Royals 4, second round

FRIDAY, AUG. 1

Game 9: Billings Scarlets 3, Bozeman 1, loser out

Game 10: Billings Royals 3, Kalispell 2, 9 innings, loser out

Game 11: Missoula 2, Helena 1, undefeated semifinal

SATURDAY, AUG. 2

Game 12: Billings Scarlets 3, Helena 1, loser out

Game 13: Missoula 10, Billings Royals 9, semifinal/loser out

SUNDAY, AUG. 3

Game 14: Missoula 10, Billings Scarlets 0, championship

