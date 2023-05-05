Minor league catcher Bennett Hostetler of Bozeman assigned to Double-A in Marlins' farm system

BOZEMAN — Bennett Hostetler, formerly an American Legion baseball standout with the Bozeman Bucks, has been assigned to Double-A Pensacola (Fla.), a Miami Marlins' affiliate in the Southern League.

Hostetler, a 25-year-old shortstop turned catcher, was called up on Wednesday. He began the season at High-A Beloit (Wisc.) of the Midwest League, where he was hitting .129 (4 for 31) with eight strikeouts, one walk and five RBIs through nine games. Entering Friday Hostetler had yet to appear in a game with Pensacola.

Hostetler transitioned to catcher last season at Beloit, though he played primarily as a shortstop and third baseman with the Bucks and also collegiately at North Dakota State, where he won a Summit League MVP and was picked in the 18th round of the 2021 MLB first-year player draft by the Marlins.

Last season at Beloit, Hostetler hit .232 with nine homers, 53 RBIs and 49 runs scored in 101 games. He struck out 90 times, walked 31 times and had an OPS of .674. He hit a walk-off grand slam on July 29 to give Beloit a 6-3 victory over Midwest League opponent Quad Cities.

