Mining City Tommyknockers call off remainder of season

BUTTE — The Mining City Tommyknockers have jettisoned the remainder of their season.

The Butte-based Expedition League Team's players jointly issued a statement on Sunday afternoon, announcing that their last week of regular season games would not be played.

"The players of the team are truly sorry for the inconvenience and for having to let the city of Butte down with this news," the release said. "As a team the players would like to thank the city of Butte for graciously welcoming them and allowing them to leave Three Legends Stadium with memories that can be cherished forever due to the fans."

The release cites a "lack of communication" between team management and players "centering around housing, food, and being accountable."

MINING CITY TOMMYKNOCKERS PLAYERS The Mining City Tommyknockers released a joint statement on Sunday regarding their decision to cancel the remainder of their season.

"Some players and interns have endured sleeping in cars and being personally stolen from," the release continues. "Players tried to compromise and continue to play through the rest of the season for Butte, but it was out of their control and the opportunity was taken away from them by management.

"With our sincerest apology we are very sorry for the news, but we hope all of the fans have a great rest of their summer and go Tommyknockers."

As of Sunday afternoon, the Mining City Tommyknockers website does not contain a player roster or schedule.

