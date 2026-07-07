BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs are looking to lock up a Pioneer League playoff berth in the first half of the season.

Spearheading the Mustangs' red-hot offense so far is shortstop Cameron Bowen, who in 2025 set the franchise single-season record with 135 hits.

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Meet the Mustangs: Shortstop Cameron Bowen owns franchise's single-season hits record

"I just think the daily grind and the daily work of attacking your weaknesses in a specific setting of hitting and just attacking that, continue to grow as a hitter and trying to be complete is what leads to having success," Bowen said.

Bowen is hitting .330 with 12 home runs and 55 RBI this season after hitting .344 with 10 homers and 63 RBI last summer.

There is a direct, proven correlation between elite hitting and advanced visual ability. Bowen, however, is able to rake despite eyesight that’s far from perfect.

“No, I have terrible eyesight. I wear contacts every day. I try to make them stronger every year," Bowen said. "I explain to the eye doctor that I'm trying to see the ball as good as I can. He just works with me and we sat there for a while and figured out what's best for me."

Bowen also played in all 93 Mustangs ball games last year and hasn’t missed any of the 41 to this point in 2026 as he proves to be a bit of a modern-day iron man.

“I feel fresh. There are days maybe where my legs are a little heavy, but that's what I signed up for," Bowen said. "I'm here to play every game. If I play every game, I play it ready to go. I do what I do to keep my body fresh. I'm still young."

Bowen grinds to be on the field every day, and then he produces when called upon, as the Mustangs will continue to ride his hot bat in search of a postseason berth.