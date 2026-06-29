Billings Mustangs catcher Charlie Muniz is among the Pioneer League leaders in home runs this season, racking up 12 in just 33 games.

That shouldn’t be a surprise, as Muniz set the NAIA career home run record (115) at the University of Cumberland in Kentucky.

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Meet the Mustangs: Power bat of Charlie Muniz has Mustangs atop Pioneer League

“Coaches over there, they trusted me a lot. Also, the field helped me a lot, too. It wasn't a short field, but it was really good for right-handed hitters," Muniz said. "I'm really thankful for the coaches that trusted me during my four years."

Muniz is a native of Puerto Rico and came stateside in 2019 to begin his collegiate career. Since becoming a Mustang, he’s felt a little closer to home, in a sense.

“When I signed with Billings I was kind of nervous to see what I was facing here, but it makes me feel like home," Muniz said. "It's a lot of mountains, rivers, lakes — all that kind of stuff, so it makes me feel like home. And the people in Billings and the team gave me a warm welcome."

It was back in Puerto Rico where Muniz developed another special talent – ping pong. He hasn’t been able to show his teammates here in Billings those skills, but Muniz would likely make quick work of the match if so.

“I feel like it was just playing in lunch breaks and stuff (growing up). I went down to the basketball court and they have ping pong tables there. I'd just play with the boys and stuff," Muniz said. "I was really good. I was beating everybody, so I decided to sign up for this tournament. I actually got really far. I went to the championship. I lost, but it is what it is."

More than just a power hitter, Charlie Muniz is a big reason behind the Mustangs’ 27-7 start, which is the best in the Pioneer League.