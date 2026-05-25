BILLINGS — A hometown kid has made his return to the Billings Mustangs, as former MSU Billings standout Bodee Wright is donning the red and white once again.

“I love this community, man. I was super excited when Craig (Maddux) offered me back," Wright said. "I was just talking to one of the guys, we have easily the best showout in the Pioneer League. I believe that 100%. I think most people would agree with me on that one."

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Meet the Mustangs: Bodee Wright proving to be spark plug for Billings Mustangs

Wright had a brief stint with the Mustangs last season and then signed a fresh contract this winter. He then ventured to Australia to play in the ABL where he continued to progress and took in some of the local nature.

“I worked on a golf course," Wright said. "It was a great time. I actually don't think I would have seen kangaroos or anything like that that people think you see in Australia. I don't think I would have seen any if I didn't work at a golf course, so I was glad I did that."

He’s been a spark plug for the Mustangs offensively and defensively, where he’s able to play nearly anywhere on the diamond. Some new gear dangling from his ear — a lightning bolt earring — and on his right arm point to his play style, but he insists it’s not that deep.

“It's been a little bit of the talk of the clubhouse," Wright said. "I don't really know, to be honest with you. I went to Australia and I got an itch for it and I just ended up getting it. Lightning bolt — I'm a little quicker, so that's why I have that there. It was an impulsive decision in Australia, that's it. Nothing to say on that one."

Wright is batting .400 through the first six games of the season and has proven to be a spark when in the lineup.