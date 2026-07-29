Julian Garcia has effectively been the ace for the Billings Mustangs since arriving last June. He looks pretty comfortable out there on the mound, and it might be because he has a little more familiarity with Dehler Park than you might think.

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Meet the Mustangs: Ace Julian Garcia goes full circle with Billings

“My uncle was the manager in 08 and 09. He worked for the Reds for a three, four-year stretch," Garcia said. "He was here managing and I was able to come down and bat boy, run around the clubhouse and everything. Not much has changed."

It’s been a family affair for Garcia with the Mustangs throughout his playing career, too. Because of a new gig, his parents are able to catch all of his starts here in Billings.

“It's been awesome to see them basically every time I go out there and talk to them after the game and see their face every game is really special and I try not to take it for granted," Garcia said. "She's a flight attendant, so that allows them to come out here all the time."

Garcia does happen to be the elder statesmen on the Mustangs. He’s nearing his 27th birthday in August as he’s the only guy on the roster born before the year 2000.

“I'm rarely the adult in the room," Garcia said. "I feel it only because these guys always let me know about it. I don't feel old myself, but these guys make me feel old sometimes."

Wisdom comes with age, and you can see Garcia’s shine through when he’s on the bump.