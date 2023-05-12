Lone Peak surges past Butte Central, Bighorns split seasons series with Maroons, earn first program victory

BUTTE — A week ago, Butte Central's baseball team collected its first victory in program history against Lone Peak. On Thursday, the Bighorns returned the favor.

Lone Peak erupted for a 10-run third inning and the Bighorns surged to a 23-15 victory at 3 Legends Stadium to split its season series with the Maroons. Central defeated Lone Peak 5-4 last Friday.

The Bighorns piled up five runs in the first inning and led 7-5 after two before racking up double digit runs in the top of the third to extend its lead to 17-5. The Maroons, playing their final home game of the season, went on an 8-0 run over the next two innings before Lone Peak closed out the game by outscoring Central 6-1 over the final two innings.

Aidan Germain and Max Romney each notched three RBIs for the Bighorns And Eberhardt Grabhow and Brady Johnson had two apiece. Oliver McGuire earned the win surrendering six earned runs on six hits.

Colt Hassler led Central with three RBIs and Gunnar O'Brien and Rye Dougherty each batted in a pair of runners.

Central closes out the season on Saturday against Browning on the road and Lone Peak wraps up with games against East Helena and Sidney.

