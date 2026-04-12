Lockwood boasts tons of youth in first season of high school baseball

LOCKWOOD — Youth is the name to the game for the newly formed Lockwood baseball team.

The Lions have just one senior on the team and are playing numerous underclassmen around the diamond.

“The first Tuesday in January we went to an indoor complex and had 28 kids show up that first day on the west end," head coach Bryce Wright said. "I got to see real quick the talent and skill level our guys had."

That’s not to say there isn’t baseball experience on the roster. The Lions have a mix of guys that have played travel baseball through the years, and some that are just making a return to America’s pastime.

“For some of our juniors and seniors it's been a couple years since they played, but our younger kids coming up — a lot of them played Little League or club or Legion ball," Wright said.

“I play travel ball for the Billings Expos, the 18U AA team," said Lockwood outfielder Tyler Lieneman. "I've been playing baseball my entire life since tee ball. I just stuck with it. I love it."

The Lions opened their inaugural campaign with a victory over Billings Senior, and though it’s just one win, it quickly ignited the Lockwood clubhouse.

“It boosted our confidence a bunch. We come into every game with a lot of energy now. High energy, lot of confidence and just believe in ourselves," freshman Macclain Thompson said.

"A big confidence and morale boost for our kids. All of us coaches have talked, and we have a very talented team. Now it's how talented are we compared to everyone else," Wright said.

Now 1-2, the Lions are back in action on Tuesday at Columbus.