Whitefish's Ty Schwaiger commits to Washington State for baseball

WHITEFISH — Whitefish native Ty Schwaiger has been throwing heat from the mound since he was just a kid and now the right-handed pitcher is taking his talents to the Pac-12 after committing to Washington State in August.

"It kind of just felt like home there," said the new member of WSU's 2023 commitment class. "I felt like it was a lot like Montana, small town like Whitefish."

While he’s excited for all that lies ahead, Schwaiger knows there will be struggles as well, but that doesn’t change his mentality.

"Well I just think I've got to throw it past this guy. I've got to beat him, because I always think nobody can beat me," Schwaiger said. "That’s my mentality when I go out there, is nobody can beat me and if they do hit the ball I got a great team behind me and they’ll make a play."

Although incredibly happy with his commitment, the journey is just beginning as Schwaiger has his eyes set on playing for his favorite major league team.

"I was born in a Dodgers uniform, first outfit I ever wore," Schwaiger said with a smile. "My first word was ball. I was born in LA. My grandparents love the Dodgers, my dad loves the Dodgers, it’s just been our family team for forever. That would just be a dream if I got to go play for them."

When it comes to his success, Schwaiger knows his dad has played the biggest role.

"Never really had a real pitching coach and he’s done his best to step in and I love him for that," Schwaiger said. "And he’s put in so much time and money and effort into making me who I am today and I just want to thank him."

His dad, and family, couldn’t be more proud.

"We were super excited for him. You know I mean he had worked so hard for it and then we were also just really proud of him," said Ty's father and lifelong pitching coach, Jason Schwaiger. "That he was able to really turn his dream into a reality, to be able to play baseball at a Division 1 college has been his dream since he was a little kid."

With that dream now set to be fulfilled, the next one is already planned out.

"Hopefully by the time he’s a sophomore he can get drafted and live out his dream in Major League Baseball," Jason Schwaiger said.

