Laurel baseball trounces Lockwood, 18-11

The Laurel baseball team went on the road and beat Lockwood handily, 18-11, on Thursday afternoon to move their early season record to 3-1.

Laurel's Preston Dennett had quite the box score, racking up four walks, four runs scored and a pair of RBI. As a team, the Locomotives walked 16 times.

Mason Wilson went 4.1 innings for Laurel, allowing three hits and three runs, one earned. He also punched out four batters. Brayden Soapes started for Lockwood and allowed four runs, one earned, on three hits in 2.2 innings.

Laurel is at Butte Central on Saturday, while Lockwood (1-2) visits Columbus next Tuesday.