Late surge lifts Gallatin baseball past Butte in Raptors' 1st varsity game

BUTTE — Gallatin High's first-year baseball program hit the ground running Friday evening.

The Raptors reeled off seven unanswered runs in the final two innings of their non-conference game against Butte High to earn an 11-4 victory over the Bulldogs at 3 Legends Stadium in what was the program's first game.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Late surge lifts Gallatin baseball past Butte in Raptors' first-ever game

Gallatin led 2-0 after two innings and then 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth before Butte plated two runners to tie the game. The Raptors then poured on three runs in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh.

Grayson Herz and Luis Musial led Gallatin with two RBIs apiece. Cody Smith earned the win, allowing four hits and two earned runs through three innings while striking out four.

The Bulldogs were led by a two-hit, two-RBI performance from Teagan Duffy.

Butte will play at Bozeman on Saturday while the Raptors will host Missoula Sentinel on Tuesday.