(Editor's note: Mustangs release)

BILLINGS - Billings Mustangs outfielder Jalen Garcia has been named the Pioneer League North Division Co-Player of the Week for the week of June 13-19. Garcia shares the honor with Missoula first baseman Jayson Newman.

The South Division honorees were Ogden infielder Jesus Valdez and Boise pitcher Ian Kahaloa.

The Billings native and second-year Mustang played in all eight games for Billings this past week, going 21-for-36 (.583) with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, and 17 RBI. Garcia drove in a career-high six RBI at Glacier on June 14 and capped off his eight-game run by again driving in six runs and launching his first career grand slam on June 19 in Great Falls.

The series in Great Falls was an especially notable one for Garcia, as he went 13-for-17 with four extra-base hits, eight runs scored, nine RBI, and two stolen bases in the three-game set. He tallied a career-best 5-for-5 performance on June 17, then followed it up with back-to-back 4-for-6 efforts the next two days.

His performance this week was a key part of a successful week for the Mustangs, who won both series they played this past week and went 4-2 through a road trip to Glacier and Great Falls.

On the season, Garcia is batting .462, tops in the Pioneer League, with four home runs and 28 RBI. He is tied for second with 42 hits and holds a slash line of .462/.500/.681 for the season. He is following up a 2021 season where he hit .349 with 16 homers and 75 RBI, earning Pioneer League Rookie of the Year honors.

Garcia and the Mustangs begin a seven-game series against the Boise Hawks at Dehler Park tonight, Tuesday, June 21 at 6:35 p.m.

