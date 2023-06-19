Hometown product Jalen Garcia re-signs with Pioneer League's Billings Mustangs

BILLINGS — Outfielder Jalen Garcia re-signed with the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League on Monday.

Garcia told MTN Sports he expects to join the club Tuesday when it opens a six-game homestand against the Northern Colorado Owlz at Dehler Park. This will be Garcia's third season with the Mustangs.

"My biggest goal is to really enjoy it and focus on winning," Garcia said. "I would love to make a deep playoff run with the team and really enjoy the environment and enjoy being a Mustang again."

Garcia, 26, most recently appeared in three games this season as an import player with the Quintana Roo Tigers of the independent Mexican League. Garcia went 0 for 8 with a four strikeouts, a walk and a run scored. He was released on June 9.

Garcia originally had planned to play with Generales de Durango in the Mexican league as a Mexican-American signing, but said the paperwork was delayed and the opportunity never came to fruition.

Garcia appeared in 166 games in the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Mustangs, batting .334 with 36 doubles, 22 triples, 27 home runs and 131 RBIs. He stole 46 bases, and his OPS was .968.

Garcia, a graduate of Billings Christian School, starred in American Legion baseball with the Billings Scarlets and later in college at NCAA Division II Montana State Billings.

The Mustangs are currently 9-15 and in fourth place in the Pioneer League's North division.