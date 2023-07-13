Helena Senators sweep Missoula Mavericks in home doubleheader

HELENA — The first-place Helena Senators hosted the Missoula Mavericks on Wednesday for a doubleheader, and before Game 1 the Sens' Walker Bennett was awarded the 2023 Jim Knight Memorial Award for the player who demonstrates integrity, sportsmanship, positivity and a passion for the game of baseball.

Bennett will be playing collegiality at Miles Community College in Miles City next fall.

Luke Dowdy got the win for Helena in the first game of the doubleheader, while Carter Perlinski and Lance Bratlien hit back-to-back doubles to end the game in the bottom sixth via the mercy rule, 11-1. Perlinksi finished with two hits and three RBIs.

The Senators picked up where they left off in Game 2 as Manu Melo and another future MCC player, Bohden Bahnmiller, each had base hits in the bottom of the second to help build a five-run lead.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Helena Senators versus Missoula Mavs at Kindrick Legion Field

Entering the game the third inning, Helena's William Lyng got the victory in, striking out four Missoula batters while allowing no earned runs in the 6-1 win.

Helena remains on top of the standings heading into the final week of the Class AA Legion baseball regular season, with the state tournament starting July 22 in Missoula.

