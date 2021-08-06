Helena Senators survive elimination with 1-0 win over Cheyenne, Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo. — After a 13-0 clubbing of Eagle River, Alaska on Thursday, the Helena Senators rode two hits and a complete game shutout by Cy Miller to a 1-0 victory over the Cheyenne Sixers on Friday at the American Legion Northwest AA Regional Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming.

The Senators scratched across the only run of the ball game on a throwing error that brought Ethan Keintz in to score. From there, Miller was well in control of the ballgame, scattering five hits and two walks across the seven frames while striking out 10.

Though the Sixers were unable to bring a run across, that's not saying they didn't have their chances. Cheyenne threatened early in the matchup recording two base hits before Miller walked the bases loaded with just one out in the top of the second. Miller was able to squeak out of the jam getting Ben Bohlmann to strike out and Mason Tafoya to fly out to right field.

The game went into a lightning delay in the top of the sixth inning for 35 minutes, which in most cases would signify the end of the day for most starting pitchers, but 35 minutes later, Miller went back to the mound and promptly finished the side in order with two strikeouts.

In the top of the seventh, staring elimination down, Miller gave up a one-out triple to Keldon Hastings and a walk to Kaden Anderson to put runners on the corners. With little left in the game, the Sixers Ty Lobmeyer attempted a squeeze bunt to score the runner on third, but Miller charged off the mound and flipped it to Ty Mooney who applied the tag to record the out and what would be the game-defining play.

The Senators will now face the loser of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Yakima Valley, Washington on Saturday afternoon. The Senators opened the tournament with a 4-1 loss against Idaho Falls on Thursday.