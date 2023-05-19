Helena Senators grow confidence with exhibition win over Great Falls Voyagers

HELENA — Coming off their 13th straight victory, the Helena's American Legion baseball club is looking to the future following an 8-6 exhibition victory over the Great Falls Voyagers of the independent professional Pioneer League on Thursday.

“We feel good, we feel confident that we can beat any team out there, that’s how we’re feeling,” said Senators pitcher Luke Dowdy, who will play college baseball at the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D.

Although they defeated a pro team in the Voyagers, the Senators are already looking ahead to Saturday as they have a road doubleheader against Legion foe Great Falls.

“Just be confident in what you got, no one can stop you except yourself, so if you just keep going then you're unstoppable,” said Helena's Walker Bennett, a future Miles Community College Pioneer.

Senators shortstop Bo Bahnmiller will follow Bennett to Miles CC. He said, "If you're putting in hard work and you keep your mind to it, you can easily achieve it.”

Lance Bratlien, a catcher, outfielder and pitcher with the Senators, will also play at Miles Community College. He said, "Definitely put in the hard work. It’ll show. When you work harder than others, it definitely shows."

