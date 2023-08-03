Helena Senators falter in first round of Northwest regional vs. Cheyenne, Wyo.

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Helena Senators' bats went quiet Wednesday during a 7-1 loss to Cheyenne, Wyo., in the first round of the Class AA Northwest regional Legion baseball tournament at Hladky Memorial Stadium.

The Cheyenne pitching combination of Julian Romero, Colter McAnelly and Braden Pearson combined to allow four hits, all singles, versus the Senators. Helena was held off the scoreboard until the top of the seventh inning when Cole Graham walked and later scored on a wild pitch.

Curtis Medina / nMotion Photo Helena's Walker Bennett swings during a game against Cheyenne Post 6 at the Class AA Northwest regional tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Gillette, Wyo.

Cheyenne, the Wyoming state champion, led 2-0 after the second inning and added to the advantage with four in a fourth inning that saw Helena allow runs on a wild pitch, a balk and an error. Nolan Horton had a hit and two RBIs for Cheyenne. Teammate Kaed Coates had two hits and drove in a run.

Helena's Sam Ark had two hits while Lance Bratlien and Manu Melo each had one.

Curtis Medina / nMotion Photo Helena's Cole Graham runs the bases during a game against Cheyenne Post 6 at the Class AA Northwest regional tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Gillette, Wyo.

The Senators slipped into a loser-out game Thursday at 9:30 a.m against Portland, Ore., which fell 2-0 to Pocatello, Idaho, earlier Wednesday.

The winner of the Northwest regional will advance to the American Legion World Series beginning Aug. 10 in Shelby, N.C.